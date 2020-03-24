Waterfront Blues Festival 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The 2020 Waterfront Blues Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event officials said the decision was made with a heavy heart. They said the move prioritizes the wellness and safety of community members.
“The safety of the community is our absolute priority,” according to their website. “With attendees flying in from nearly all 50 states and over a dozen countries, the responsible decision is to cancel the event.”
Event officials say all purchased passes for 2020 will be honored for the festival in July 2021.
Awful news.
