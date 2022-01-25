PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After being cancelled in 2020 and having held a down-scaled event in 2021, the Waterfront Blues Festival is officially returning to its traditional home at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park this year.

The music festival will take place over the Fourth of July weekend, from July 1 to 4 and will also culminate with the festival’s 35th anniversary.

“Fans have stood by us while we’ve creatively adapted to the pandemic over the last two years,” says Waterfront Blues Festival Director Christina Fuller. “We‘re excited to return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this summer, stronger than ever.”

While no official lineup has been released at this time, the festival’s coordinators say ticket sales and lineups will be announced beginning in March.

For more information, visit the Waterfront Blues Festival website.