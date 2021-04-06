PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Waterfront Blues Festival is back on this summer, announced event organizers Tuesday.
The beloved Portland festival will feature a new space and totally different feel, with an emphasis on social distancing and safety.
The concerts and performances will be held at The Lot at Zidell Yards, a couple miles upstream on the South Waterfront of the Willamette River.
Entrance to the festival will be capped at 300 people with priority going to pass holders who couldn’t attend last year’s festival after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“We’re building out the venue to be socially distanced with seating pods,” said Christina Fuller, the co-owner of Fuller Events. “It’s like your living room but here – outdoors, with your group but socially distanced from other groups.”
The festival will run 4th of July weekend and groups of two, four or six can purchase a pod to listen to live performances and music.
Longtime attendee Park Pettus was excited to hear that Blues Fest would be back.
“I’ll go,” Pettus said. “I think it’s a good idea.”
At Zidell Yards, the festival won’t be the first or last event of the summer.
“We’re excited about the live music, the events, the charity options, everything that’s going to be coming back as a part of it,” Fuller said. “We’re also excited it’s an intentional boost to the event industry, the hospitality industries, musicians, artists, performers.”
Other concerts, films, performances and a Pride event will be held at The Lot this summer.
As for the Blues Festival, there will also be an option to purchase tickets for a live stream of the shows if you can’t get pod tickets or don’t want to attend in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.