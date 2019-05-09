PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday and if you don’t have plans for how to spend it, here are some options, including several brunches.
LEVEL, a new fitness studio in Lake Oswego owned by a mom, has a month-long promotion for mothers: They can sign up for their first class for free during May.
For moms who like theme park fun, Oaks Park is offering a special on Sunday: A mother can receive a free ride bracelet with the purchase of a child’s ride bracelet.
Several venues are hosting special brunches for Mother’s Day, including:
The brunches mentioned do require reservations.
Whatever way you may spend Mother’s Day, FOX 12 hopes you have a good day!
