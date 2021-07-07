Ways to help plants recover after hot temperatures

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Have you noticed some of your plants may not be looking their best following last week’s record heat? If you do, there may be a way to help them recover.
Cornell Farm Co-Owner Deby Barnhardt told FOX 12 even if your plants look bad, they’re probably still alive. She says you simply pull off dead leaves or petals of your plants that weathered the heat wave. New buds will sprout and as long as you continue to water your plant, it should survive.
Watering she says is crucial, but there is such a thing as overwatering your plants. Barnhart says on a tree in particular, you want to water the root zone that is the size of the canopy of the tree. “When you're watering you want to think about deep watering less frequently but deep watering. So five minutes a day with a sprinkler system that is not going to cut it. You got to have like 20 minutes, half an hour deep watering. And maybe once like when we're in the 80s once a week would be fine. When you get to the 90s and plus you might want to do it twice a week for big established shrubs,” Barnhard said.
For smaller plants she says check the pot, put your finger into the soil to your second knuckle. If the soil is wet leave it, if it’s dry, water it until it drips out the bottom. If you did have potted annuals those may have died in the heat wave and you may want to replace those.
