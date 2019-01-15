PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The westbound ramp from Interstate 84 to southbound Interstate 5 is back open following a death investigation Tuesday morning.
Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the ramp at the Burnside Bridge.
According to police, an investigation revealed that a man jumped from the Burnside Bridge onto the I-84 ramp and fell on a passing truck.
Police said the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The I-84 westbound ramp to southbound I-5 was closed for several hours during the investigation. It reopened at around 11:45 a.m.
