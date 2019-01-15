PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on a Portland interstate ramp Tuesday morning.
Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the ramp from westbound Interstate 84 to southbound Interstate 5 at the Burnside Bridge.
Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The I-84 westbound ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed during the investigation. ODOT said the ramp is estimated to reopen around 12 p.m.
No other information about the crash is available at this time.
