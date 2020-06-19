HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV)- One person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in Hillsboro, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At 7:15 p.m. deputies responded to the shooting that happened at a home in the area of Southwest Midway Road and Southwest Hillsboro Highway.
Investigators tell FOX 12 that a person was able to safely get away and call police. They say the two people shot, and the suspect knew each other. It’s unclear if they were related.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Deputies are searching for the suspect and have an idea of who that person is.
There is no threat to the public, deputies said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
