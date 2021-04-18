WCSO: Aloha man dies after crashing into tree in Hillsboro

Washington County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Aloha man died after crashing into a tree in Hillsboro on Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash in the 6600 block of Southwest River Road South just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man driving a 1990 Nissan 240SX had gone off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Josue Sanabria was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures by medical crews. He was the only person inside the car.

Investigators said speed was a significant factor in the crash.

