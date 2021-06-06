WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested two people in a stolen SUV following a reported theft from a vehicle Saturday morning.
WCSO said before just 5 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to the Sylvan Heights Condos located at 7600 Southwest Barnes Road. A resident had reported two people broke into a parked vehicle and left in a silver 2005 GMC Yukon.
Deputies located the Yukon in the complex parking lot attempting to leave. When they tried to stop the SUV, the driver sped away. The driver eventually stopped after he was confronted by additional deputies at the exit to the complex.
Deputies arrested 28-year-old Patrick DaCosta and 31-year-old Caitlin Kent, both of Portland.
The sheriff’s office learned the Yukon was stolen. Inside the SUV, deputies found a loaded handgun in the center console and a loaded revolver under the driver’s seat. In the trunk, they found a shotgun, a rifle stolen from a Portland residence in 2017, over 450 rounds of various pistol, rifle, and shotgun ammunition and stolen property from multiple nearby residents.
Deputies took DaCosta to the Washington County Jail on multiple charges.
Deputies cited and released Kent on two charges.
(5) comments
Great news on a True FOX site.
More than two dozen Antifa rioters charged for Portland mayhem
You have Patrick's booking pic herein.... soooo where is Caitlin 's This is so screwy...terrible job media showing one, NOT showing the other.... kinda-sorta INCOMPLETE reporting here?!!
Caitlin is no doubt a real jewel.
Guns will at least be off the street permanently.
Good job!
Great Job Officers! Thank you so much for getting these two criminals off the streets.
