WCSO arrests Hillsboro man for shooting in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hillsboro man following a shooting on Saturday evening.
The sheriff’s office said just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to the 2800 block of Southwest 214th Avenue in Aloha on a report of a disturbance with a weapon. Deputies learned there had been an argument, but the two men involved had already left before deputies arrived.
The sheriff’s office said during the argument, one man pointed a handgun at the other occupants of the apartment. Witnesses then heard a gunshot. A bullet came within three feet of a man who had been napping on a couch inside the apartment. No one was injured.
On Sunday, deputies arrested 30-year-old Eddy Alvizures of Hillsboro while following up on the investigation. Deputies spotted him in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. A loaded firearm was found in his possession and is believed to be the weapon involved in Saturday’s shooting.
Alvizures is facing multiple charges related to the shooting. He is being held at the Washington County jail without bail.
