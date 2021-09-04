A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and injured by a drunk driver in Aloha while conducting a separate investigation early Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and injured by a drunk driver in Aloha while conducting a separate investigation early Saturday morning.

WCSO said the deputy was standing outside of her patrol car while conducting a DUII investigation on another driver when she was hit.

The Beaverton police arrested the suspect.

WCSO said the deputy is in stable condition at a local trauma center and has not released any additional information.

Deputy struck in Aloha

Washington County Sheriff's Office

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.