WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and injured by a drunk driver in Aloha while conducting a separate investigation early Saturday morning.
WCSO said the deputy was standing outside of her patrol car while conducting a DUII investigation on another driver when she was hit.
The Beaverton police arrested the suspect.
One of our deputies was struck and injured tonight in Aloha by a drunk driver while standing outside of her patrol car doing a separate DUII investigation. @BeavertonPolice arrested the suspect. pic.twitter.com/CgLzwAurra— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 4, 2021
WCSO said the deputy is in stable condition at a local trauma center and has not released any additional information.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
