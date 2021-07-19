WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a FedEx driver originally arrested on Friday on sexual assault allegations has at least four additional child victims.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man is behind bars after trying to lure a 9-ye…
On Friday, deputies arrested Alejandro Negrete for attempting to sexually assault a 9-year-old girl in Aloha. The sheriff’s office said he was driving for FedEx at the time of the attempted assault.
WCSO said detectives continued to investigate Negrete’s history and actions. It has learned of at least four additional child victims. It said Negrete contacted all of those children during his work as a FedEx driver. Several of those children are still unidentified.
The sheriff’s office said Negrete has worked as a FedEx driver for about one year. His routes included southwest Portland, Beaverton, Aloha and Tigard. Detectives are renewing their request to have parents in those areas speak with their children.
Negrete is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues.
On Monday, a Washington County judge increased Negrete’s bail to $250,000 and he is still in custody.
