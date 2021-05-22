ALOHA, OR (KPTV)– A man arrested on suspicion of DUII following a crash on Thursday was also found to be the suspect in an armed robbery at an Aloha gas station, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a three-car crash on Tualatin Valley Highway near Southwest 170th Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, they recognized a Volkswagen Passat driven by 29-year-old Kenrry Bay as the vehicle used by the suspect in an armed robbery at an Aloha Chevron gas station on TV Highway on Wednesday.
Witnesses told deputies that Bay had thrown a bag into nearby bushes before they arrived. After searching the area, deputies found the bag containing a CO2-powered BB gun, alcohol and narcotic paraphernalia inside.
Bay was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before he was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree robbery, driving under the influence of intoxicants, menacing, second-degree theft and criminal driving while suspended on a misdemeanor level.
WCSO said no one else was injured in the crash.
