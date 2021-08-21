BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A missing Washington County teenager was found safe, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
We are continuing to search for Ariel. Ariel is medically vulnerable and may have trouble asking for help. Please call us if you have seen him. pic.twitter.com/RzoAQpBhNc— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) August 22, 2021
The sheriff’s office said on Saturday around 6 p.m., 13-year-old Ariel Moritz had walked away from his home in the Oak Hills neighborhood near Northwest Oak Hills Drive and Northwest Bethany Boulevard. WCSO said Moritz may have trouble asking for help.
Just after 4:00 a.m., WCSO announced that Moritz was found safe.
Excellent news: Ariel has been found safe! Thank you to our Bethany community members for all of their efforts.— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) August 22, 2021
