BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A missing Washington County teenager was found safe, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday around 6 p.m., 13-year-old Ariel Moritz had walked away from his home in the Oak Hills neighborhood near Northwest Oak Hills Drive and Northwest Bethany Boulevard. WCSO said Moritz may have trouble asking for help.

Just after 4:00 a.m., WCSO announced that Moritz was found safe. 

