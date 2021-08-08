NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for multiple suspects in over 20 crime reports early on Saturday in North Plains.
WCSO said just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, it received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 30200 block of Northwest Stewart Lane. It later received a report of another stolen vehicle in the 28800 block of Northwest Kennon Street.
Deputies continued to get multiple calls throughout the day of vehicle break-ins. Many had things taken from their cars. The sheriff’s office said there are currently 21 known victims. Deputies believe there are more victims who haven’t made a report yet.
During the ongoing investigation, deputies collected forensic evidence and video surveillance footage from multiple crime scenes. They said a group of suspects went through several neighborhoods trying car doors and entering cars. In one case, the suspects used a garage door opener from an unlocked car to open a garage, enter the home and steal several items while the resident was sleeping.
The sheriff’s office is asking North Plains residents to check their home security cameras for relevant video footage between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.
The sheriff’s office reminds people to always lock their cars and to never store valuables inside vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.