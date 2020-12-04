WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The holiday season is in full swing, and because we're still in a pandemic, there are a lot of people turning to online shopping for necessities and gifts for friends and family.
“We have COVID, right?" Detective Patrick Altiere with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. "A lot more people buying things online."
Because more people are shopping from home this year, the sheriff's office said they're seeing more mail theft.
“It's not surprising to see the numbers uptick a little bit," Altiere said. “It’s not even just your average Amazon purchases this year. It’s medicine, it’s groceries, everything is coming, virtually everything is being delivered.”
From Jan. 1 to Dec. 4 of last year, deputies saw 247 "theft of mail" or "theft from yard" calls — and so far this year, they've seen 371.
Altiere said they're expecting more as people get gifts delivered for the holiday season.
“If people happen to not be working at home or are not home for one reason or another or are just busy in the den with their headsets on or otherwise engaged in work and things sit on the porch. When that happens, that creates opportunity," Altiere said.
Altiere runs the WCSO bait package program, which uses fake packages to track thieves. Altiere said this year has been a busy one for the program.
“I think I’ve had more packages out, more bait items out during COVID than before, like last year," Altiere said. “Especially with so much online commerce happening right now, we’ve got them out every chance we get.”
So, if you want to keep your packages safe from porch pirates, he has some advice:
“People can have things delivered to their workplaces if they’re allowed to, have them delivered to apartment offices," he said. "You can buy lock boxes you can put on your porch that’ll be large enough to take most packages.”
If your attempts to keep your packages safe don't work, you can report any stolen items to local law enforcement.
Fox 12 also heard from mail carriers in the area. Here are some tips from one on how to protect your packages:
- Have porch lights on, create an atmosphere that you’re home, even if you’re not
- Big plastic containers that are stowed away also work well in my experience
- Leave a note for your carrier asking them to leave packages in a certain area
- Have plants or other objects on the porch, to block the views of porch pirates
