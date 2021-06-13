WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from Bethany.
The sheriff’s office said Jacob MacDonald was last seen at his home near Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Laidlaw Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday. He left for a bike ride and didn’t return.
MacDonald’s bike is black and white and he’s wearing a black helmet.
MacDonald is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright colored shirt, shorts and black and orange Nike shoes.
Washington County search and rescue teams and Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District patrol is assisting in the search.
If you have any information, please call 911.
