WCSO: Suspect arrested after pursuit, accused of stabbing 2 people; killing 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people, killing one, and leading police on a pursuit in Cornelius on Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a reported stabbing in the 2800 block of South Alpine Street just after 1:00 p.m. According to the 911 caller, 33-year-old Artemio Guzman-Olvera was stabbed by a family member. When deputies arrived, they found Guzman-Olvera with life-threatening injuries and immediately began to administer medical aid until paramedics could arrive. He was Life Flighted to the hospital, where he later died.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Edi Villalobos, drove away.
At 3:33 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at the Carriage Estates apartment complex at 10305 Southwest Wilsonville Road. A 26-year-old man was stabbed by Villalobos and then drove away, according to a 911 caller. Deputies said the victim was Life Flighted to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
At 4:07 p.m., a Tualatin Police Department officer found the suspect vehicle on Pacific Highway and Southwest 124th Avenue. Additional units responded and chased the car until Villalobos stopped the car on Southwest 88th Avenue and ran away.
Villalobos was soon after arrested with the help of Tigard, Tualatin, King City, and Hillsboro Police officers. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for murder with additional charges pending.
Anyone with additional information related to the homicide, contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (503) 846-2700.
