LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - The first person in Oregon diagnosed with COVID-19 was discharged from the hospital after more than two months of treatment, and those that know him couldn't be more happy about the news.
Hector Calderon was greeted by a mariachi band, as well as his pastor and other church members as he left Kaiser Permanente Northwest on Monday. He was then transferred to a skilled nursing facility to continue his recovery.
Calderon works at Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego as a custodian.
The families at Forest Hills couldn't love him more and they've been helping support his family while he's been in the hospital.
Justin Harnish started a GoFundMe for Calderon and his family.
"His condition was really grave for a while and it was scary," said Harnish. "We didn't know if we were going to be paying for a funeral or a celebration - it was that kind of thing."
Harnish was one of many Forest Hills families over the moon with joy when they saw video of Calderon leaving the hospital.
"I was overjoyed. He is such an essential part of our community, and we all love him here," said Kristy Cory, mom of a Forest Hills student. "His smile and his commitment to our students really contributes to our community."
Parents told FOX 12 that Calderon has worked at several schools in the Lake Oswego School District. He has been at Forest Hills for about the last seven years.
"I wave to him. I see my kids talk to him. He's always here at drop off, he's always around," Harnish said. "Always a gregarious guy, always a great guy. Everyone said such wonderful things about him. And that’s why it hit so hard, when it’s - 'oh my God it’s Hector.' Everyone thought, 'geez, the one guy who is down on his knees cleaning and doing all this is the guy who gets nailed with it.'"
Parents say he was healthy and don't know why he was struck down so hard. They're just thrilled things turned around, and it's what they have been praying for.
Calderon sent his love to the families, saying he hopes to back in the fall. Parents at Forest Hills say they will continue to pray that he will make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.