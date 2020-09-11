CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - Deputies found fireworks on a Multnomah County property after neighbors put out a small brush fire in the area on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
Neighbors told deputies they heard pops and saw 6-foot flames in the forest in the 1700 block of Northeast Brower Road in Corbett. Deputies responded and said the neighbors used shovels and water to extinguish the flames.
"We are at a loss for words," the sheriff's office said on social media.
Deputies said the fireworks were placed about 100 to 150 yards off the road. Deputies responded on Friday afternoon with help from firefighters in Corbett.
The sheriff's office is conducting high-visibility patrols in rural Multnomah County. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call deputies at their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. If you see an active fire, call 911.
