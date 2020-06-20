PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is officially back open.
Visitors can check out the Body World and the USS Blueback Submarine starting Saturday, but the rest of the exhibition halls, planetarium and museum restaurants are closed for now.
OMSI put in a lot of health and safety measures so people can come back, relax.
"We are ecstatic to have visitors back in the museum. I mean hands down; this is so exciting for us. and I think because we are so excited about it, we have poured in countless hours for this reopening," John Farmer, OMSI Communications Manager, said. "We're also really excited to keep everyone healthy and safe and to just have a fun OMSI environment for everyone."
OMSI is requiring masks for anyone 13 or older and the museum is also limiting capacity.
For more information visit omsi.edu.
