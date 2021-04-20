PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers Boys & Girls Club in northeast Portland has told parents who use the after-school program that they had to close Tuesday due to damage caused during an overnight unlawful assembly.
Portland police say several dozens of people march Monday evening from Woodlawn Park to the police bureau's North Precinct. The crowd smashed windows of businesses, including the Blazers Boys & Girls Club, along the way.
An unlawful assembly was declared and two people were arrested.
On Tuesday morning, the Blazers Boys & Girls Club maintenance staff cleanup glass from the shattered doors.
In all, five glass doors and windows will need to be replaced - that could cost the organization as much as $20,000 - money that would otherwise go to their mission of serving the community and its children.
"We are heartbroken by what happened here last night. Anytime our building is impacted, we can't offer a safe place for serving our kids," said Terry Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland.
Johnson says he supports peaceful protest.
"We understand there are a lot of systemic issues in our country around criminal justice and police brutality," he said.
But he also says protesters should respect the programming and vision of Boys & Girls Clubs, and the deep work they do. He says 60 percent of the children who go to their club are Black.
"Because we’re serving the kids who are impacted by these social injustices," Johnson said.
The damage comes as the Blazers Boys & Girls Club is getting ready for the verdict in the death of George Floyd.
"It's important for us to provide social, emotional support for them," Johnson said. "And to make sure they have an environment where they can express how they feel about all these issues, and being traumatized by George Floyd’s death in front of their very eyes last year."
The boarded up doors might be used for a very real purpose - children will be able to thoughtfully and peacefully write messages on them to express their feelings about the verdict and justice in the country.
Johnson provided FOX 12 with photos of a person seen on surveillance video smashing the glass doors. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Portland police.
(3) comments
Seriously, and all Ted can do is make speeches and posture? What a poser..what a total coward. Ya know, the one good thing to come from this, is Ted Wheeler will never become the Governor after being exposed like this during this term. Ted is not a leader, he's not even a man..sadly, he's just a child. Even Vera would have forced the Governor to call up the National Guard, and she would have taken the gloves off. The Guard would have been able to use armored vehicles with mounted water cannons. Real leaders in Portland would have used those water cannons to blow those losers off the streets, and flushed them back into the sewer where they belong. Trashing the Boys and Girls club? When will the black leaders step up and challenge..when will they confront antifa for hijacking the BLM cause, and using it to destroy businesses in the black community? Antifa is emboldened now and daring our government and our police to do something, and yet, our leaders continue to cower. What a complete disgrace.
What a sickening culture. What's worse, the crime committed, or the self imposed guilt of being the victim of the crime.
Compared to what is going to happen tonight, they got off easy.
