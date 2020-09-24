PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Portland police gear up for a pair of protests this weekend, one group is spreading a message of peace and joy.
In response to a planned Patriot Prayer rally on Saturday, the group Brown Hope decided to hold counter fundraiser, declaring this upcoming Saturday and Sunday as "Black Joy" weekend.
The group will be giving 200 Black families $150 to go on a family activity or to grab a meal outside of Portland. They say they don't want to lose sight of their message of social justice, and want to make sure that their voice drowns out any hateful messages.
"We are going to continue to focus this moment on supporting Black people, our black neighbors in our very own community," Cameron Whitten, CEO of Brown Hope, said. "So this is our weekend, we are reclaiming this weekend and we are reclaiming our joy."
Organizers say the details are still being worked out, but they are taking donations right up until Saturday. They say they hope to raise up to $50,000 to spend on people of color. Read more about the fundraising effort online here.
