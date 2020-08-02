PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Will there or won’t there be a college football season in the Pac-12 Conference? Not only does COVID-19 stand in the way of play, but now, student-athletes say they may sit out if their requests for health and safety aren’t met.
FOX 12 spoke with Oregon State star Jaydon Grant as the senior out of West Linn is one of the leading voices in the “We Are United” Pac-12 players coalition.
“It’s a disease that has so much uncertainty to it and we don’t feel right just getting sent out kind of as lab rats for this disease,” said Grant, an OSU redshirt junior and defensive back.
Grant, the son of Blazer alum Brian Grant, has been a leader for years.
“My message this whole time has been try to affect change not only just for me and all of my fellow college athletes but really for the youth coming up after us,” he said.
The Beaver believes plenty needs to change before he and his Pac-12 brethren even begin to think about returning to the field.
“It’s about how the system has failed to prioritize our health and safety in the midst of a global pandemic that still comes with so much uncertainty,” Grant said.
Grant is part of the core leadership group of Pac-12 players calling for big changes.
“The big question is why? Why is football being rushed? Why are we being rushed back? Why can’t it be delayed? I think we all know the answer to that,” he said. “You are rushing us for your own economic reasons, but you don’t want us to see any of that.”
Grant has gone from walk-on to earning a full scholarship along with three season ending injuries, and yes, he and they still want to play.
“I didn’t work this hard at Oregon State to get where I am at and where we are at as a team, improving and on the rise, to not play. Nobody did, so I think that the narrative that we don’t want to play is kind of ignorant to say because we all are grinding and bust our butts to get where we are at, but this is just something that we believe in,” Grant said.
He continued, “I will say, in the stage we are in right now, I speak for Oregon State, we are doing a tremendous job at Oregon State with the protocols being followed. Our facilities and our work environment is the safest possible environment for us.”
The “We Are United” group is demanding the Pac-12 address health and safety protections from COVID-19 and compensation and how the lack thereof affects racial justice.
“People ask, ‘What can we do to make the world a better place, make the world more equal, level out the playing fields a little bit? This is something that I firmly believe that we can do collectively to really impact lives, to really make a difference,” Grant said.
The student-athletes are requesting fair treatment, not just for football, but for all NCAA sports.
“Stanford cut 11 sports and that is just flat out wrong. Especially when there are other ways around it,” Grant said. “We think there is a way to preserve all sports and still get compensated, so preserving all sports is pretty much one of the highest things of our demands. Just looking out for other athletes in those other sports who may not have as strong of a voice, may not have any say.”
When asked how optimistic he was that changes will actually happen, Grant said, “I am extremely optimistic because all of those guys that are out there doing it with me. Like I told the guys, we’re now a much larger team in a much larger fight.”
The Pac-12 players coalition is expecting to have a meeting set up with all of the conference athletic directors and conference commissioner Larry Scott soon.
Fall football camp is slated to begin Aug. 17 in preparation for the 10-game conference-only schedule which kicks off on Sept. 26.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.