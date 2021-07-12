PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 200 structural firefighters from more than a dozen task forces across Oregon, including from the Portland area, are working hard to protect homes and buildings from wildfire, namely the Bootleg and Grandview Fire.
They’re crews that go into help once the Governor declares a conflagration and the local firefighters in that area need back up.
"There’s still capacity left in the system. We aren’t completely tapped out but I would say we’re not like all the way back here with the bench right like we were in June, but we’re still looking pretty good," Alison Green with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said.
She explained how mobilizing these resources work. They call up the fire defense board chief for each region or county to see what the fire departments there can spare to help, as long as there aren't any weather threats or new fire starts.
It's also based on how many firefighters and how much equipment they still need, to make sure they don't put their own community in a bind.
"Those fire chiefs are always providing for their constituents first and then providing for the mutual aid system in helping all of Oregon, Green said.
In fact, the state fire marshal’s office just asked those chiefs for updated availability for the coming weeks, and Green said there is still some wiggle room if more resources are needed on wildfires.
"We always dip into our local capacity in Oregon first and then we kind of look for some of those neighboring states to help fill that capacity," she said.
Already OSFM mobilized four California strike teams for the Bootleg Fire. Green said they’d call on more help from other states if another fast-moving fire starts like the Bootleg fire or at the point when the Oregon firefighters need someone else to come in so they can go home and rest, like after a two-week stint.
And they’re constantly evaluating the need – seeing if they need to send more resources to a certain fire or move task forces around.
For example, the Jack Fire isn’t posing as much of a threat to buildings at this point so several of the task forces that were there were able to move to the Grandview Fire.
