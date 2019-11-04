CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Counselors from across Clackamas County were on hand at Estacada High School Monday.
They were asked to be there for any students or who needed someone to talk to following the death of a 17-year old student who was hit and killed by a train over the weekend.
“We are a tight knit community,” Maggie Kelly with the Estacada School District said, “We come together to support each other.”
The library at the high school was turned into a space for anyone who needed someone to talk to.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was with another person Saturday night on the Union Pacific tracks in Troutdale. At the time, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said the two were taking senior pictures on the tracks when the 17-year old boy was hit by a passing train.
“We have seen a lot of people checking in on staff members who have had a close relationship with the student just checking in with each other to make sure we are doing okay,” Kelly said.
She adds the school is fairly small, roughly 500 students, so when a tragedy like this happens most everyone feels the impact.
“We are here for them we are here for our students we are grieving alongside them, they are absolutely in our thoughts and remain in our thoughts,” Kelly said.
The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.