PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's frontline workers become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The list of qualifying workers is long, including those who've delivered mail, served up food and drinks, bagged groceries, sold clothes, and more throughout the pandemic.
"I get my first round tomorrow and I am happy to say all of our Adorn employees at all three locations will be vaccinated in one month, two weeks," Susan Engle, Operations Manager for retail shop Adorn, said.
They have several locations including one in Lake Oswego. Engle said they received an email from the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the county and fire department, specifically to sign up for appointments for retail employees now that they’ll be eligible. She got the whole staff a spot.
"We’ve been on the floor since May and June of last year not knowing when we were gonna get the chance to do this so the fact that we’ve been bumped up a little more each time, it has done wonders for our staff," Engle said.
Other frontline workers FOX 12 spoke with have been able to get the shot already - be it by happen stance like with leftover doses or meeting other eligibility criteria. Still they say it’s about time for their colleagues.
"We haven’t had any choice, we’ve been out in the public having exposure face to face contact with people nonstop," Willie Groshell said.
Groshell is President of the Oregon State Association of Letter Carriers, who are still incredibly busy delivering packages and going to people’s doors where he says they often answer without a mask.
"I've spent this last year where when I come home from work I have to tell my daughters no stay away, I don’t let them give me hugs, we wave do air hugs, I go upstairs, I put all my clothes in the washing machine, I go to the bathroom and take a shower before I get back to my family," he said.
FOX 12 also spoke to a grocery store worker and a bartender who expect vaccinations will make a big difference.
"We couldn’t be more excited to have some peace of mind that our team members and our families are going to be protected," Evelyn Murphy at Green Zebra Grocery said.
"Being able to show up and participate safely without any risk of our general safety health or wellbeing is a major sigh of relief," Bar Bar bartender Walker Gallander said.
For a full list of frontline workers, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.