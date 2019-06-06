PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TSA is hosting a two-day recruitment and hiring fair in Portland next week which could have you on the job within a month.
At PDX there are roughly 500 TSA agents.
They work around the clock doing a very important job.
And now, they want you to join them.
TSA agents stationed at airport security checkpoints all over the country, making sure that everyone and everything that passes through here is secure.
“We do a lot of training, I may have to respond to a breach or drills, there's lots of stuff we have to do in the background that a lot of people don't traditionally see,” TSA supervisor Valentino Lucero said.
It's a tough job and here at PDX, the crew is about to grow.
TSA wants to hire another 40-70 people at the Portland airport over the next year, full and part-time employees who like meeting people and believe in the work.
“What I love about it is that we get to protect people. I mean, that's the core of our mission,” Stephen Taber said.
Taber, the Federal Security Director for the TSA in Oregon, said the hiring event is a fast-tracked process.
It normally takes four to five months to bring someone on as a federal worker, but this narrows down the timeline to four or five weeks.
“The TSA is absolutely a career,” Taber said. "Many of the people who started here in PDX now work at TSA headquarters or they work for other federal agencies here in the Portland metro area including customs & border protection and the veteran’s administration.”
“Someday I want to work for the DOJ, Department of Justice,” Lead officer Hannah Antel said.
Antel joined the TSA because she needed a job that works with her school schedule.
Right now, she works here full time in the mornings and goes to school full time at night, pursuing a degree in psychology and criminal justice.
“I love the people I work with,” Antel said.
If you want to join their team, this is your shot.
To be one of the men and women working hard to give all of us a little peace of mind in the sky.
This hiring event will be Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel.
Starting pay is $16.91 an hour, with the chance for pay increases after six months.
To learn more call 877-872-7990.
You have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen with two forms of ID.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.