'We had a really good time doing it': Portland duo talks about their amazing run on 'LEGO Masters' show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The finale of “LEGO Masters” was Wednesday night, as a Portland duo was competing for the winning title.
The local “LEGO Masters” team, the “Bearded Builders”, made the Portland metro area proud by taking home second place on the competition that aired on FOX 12.
“I feel like we did our best, people like what we did, we had a really good time doing it. We laughed, we sang, Boone sang, we were just having fun and now it's back to reality,” said Mark Cruickshank.
FOX 12 spoke with Cruickshank and Boone Langston Wednesday night.
They say they loved the entire experience of having access to countless LEGO blocks and pouring their hearts into building cool creations, while representing the Pacific Northwest.
“It’s so awesome. We get so much positive feedback from people: families that this is the first show that they ever had that they watch together, or couples that live apart for work and have a weekly date night to watch ‘LEGO Masters,’” Langston said.
As for the team that got first place, the guys say that’s the one other team they always felt they’d be OK with winning because they admire their skills.
“Challenge by challenge, we recognized Tyler and Amy’s builds and style and technique as our biggest competition... and the team that would make sense to us if they were able to beat us,” said Langston.
So now that they’re back home – what’s next?
Cruickshank works for a Gladstone heating and cooling company, and with what’s considered an essential job, he’s still working. But you may not recognize him if he’s at your home, since he’ll be wearing a mask.
Langston is not currently working at a school, but he’s making money in other ways, like for people or companies that want him to build specific LEGO creations.
Both men say they’ll be doing more LEGO stuff in the future, and while they were already active in local "LEGO build" events, they’re thrilled to see more and more grown-ups and families having fun with the iconic blocks.
“The payoff for me, even coming in second, is we did everything they asked, we did every single challenge, we were there the whole time. We did everything,” Cruickshank said.
Langston said, “I'm really proud of what we accomplished, and we’re not done. You’re going to see more from Mark and Boone.”
Cruickshank added, “Oh yeah, we’re going to have a lot of fun now!”
If you want to follow the guys, here are links to their Instagram pages:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.