SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Not every Oregon elected official is onboard with the coming new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam says he doesn't think the answer to climbing COVID-9 cases is a one-size, fits-all freeze. Starting Wednesday, all of Oregon will face new restrictions for two weeks to combat the spread of the virus.
He thinks instead that people should be educated on proper precautions, including social distancing, wearing masks, and staying home if they're vulnerable.
"We have to continue living our lives. We have to continue to put people to work. You know, with the mass unemployment and businesses going out of business, I'm worried about individuals that own those buildings that businesses operate out of, the business owners or employees. We got to make sure we are not creating more damage than we are actually helping," Mayor Pulliam said.
During a City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Pulliam urged people to shop local and help business owners who may be struggling.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shared a similar message on Monday morning, but he does support the freeze.
Governor Brown’s four-week freeze in Multnomah County starting Nov. 18 is necessary for our safety. Oregon is facing its highest rates of COVID-19 ever, and our county is driving the increase. These guidelines will help keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) November 13, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.