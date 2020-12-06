VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV)- Hundreds of people gathered to honor and remember Kevin Peterson Jr. in Hazel Dell at the place he was shot and killed by police.
The group said it was their second attempt at holding a vigil to honor Peterson. During their first attempt, they were met with counter-protesters, and things did not go as they had planned.
The group honoring Peterson said their focus was to keep things peaceful for his family.
The group began the march at U.S. Bank in Hazel Dell around 1:00 p.m. They marched through neighboring streets, chanting and giving speeches to honor Peterson and those killed by police and saying they want justice for him.
During their march through a particular neighborhood they were met with upset residents with one man coming out of his home with a shotgun.
The protest did remain peaceful.
Speakers again reiterated along the way that they were there to honor Peterson and not to engage with those that meant harm. The group did pass by some counter-protesters in a neighboring parking lot, but they did not engage physically with one another.
“Last time, we were really interrupted by a lot of people really heavily that caused a lot of anger,” Mac Smiff said. “We’re not here to do that today. We don’t want to engage with Patriot Prayer, Proud Boys, or those people that want to just fight. Our goal here isn’t to fight; we’ve had enough struggle. We’re trying to see a change, and first, we have to heal.”
Related:
- Sheriff: Man shot, killed in Hazel Dell reportedly fired gun at deputies; community members gather at scene
- NAACP Vancouver condemns violence in response to death of Kevin Peterson
- Investigators: Deputies fired 34 shots at Kevin Peterson Jr. in deadly shooting, saying he posed a ‘lethal threat’; law enforcement video timeline released
- Investigation: ‘Detectives do not have evidence’ Kevin Peterson Jr. fired at deputies before being killed
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.