PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers have been out and about cleaning up litter across Portland.
We went out to cathedral park in north Portland on where people were taking part in SOLVE's two-day clean-up blitz called Pick it up Portland.
There were four events on Friday with about 200 people mostly focused downtown.
A spokesperson says they picked up about a thousand pounds of trash.
On Saturday, there were eight events focused on communities.
FOX 12 asked volunteers what brought them out this afternoon.
"We like to help SOLVE; we like to help the neighborhood stay clean. she plays, my daughter plays in the park a lot and I’m fine with her not running on cigarette butts and glass and bottles and i don't know it just seems like the right thing to do,” Jennifer Nowak said.
This was the fourth year for SOLVE's Pick it up Portland events.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
