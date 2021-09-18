'We love it': Wet weather returns to Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time since the middle of June, wet, rainy weather has returned to the Portland area.

"As an Oregonian, it's our time honored treasure to wait in the rain without an umbrella," Alli Weseman of Portland said.

The wet weather is a welcome sight for most, even if it means having to wait in the rain.

"Oh, we love it, like to see the ground getting wet again and all the trees we're enjoying it," Rob Hart said.

AAA offers safe driving tips ahead of rain in Portland area PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland area is expecting significant rain this weekend and we haven't seen this much since mid-June.

The weather is a welcome sight for the couple, but this puts a damper on outdoor dining for some local restaurants.

"For us, we've lost eight tables which is a big deal," Nancy Jansen, Zelle's owner in southeast Portland, said.

Jensen said she's still hopeful people will keep coming for breakfast and brunch.

"It was a tough winter for sure, summer was great and we've definitely been slowing down since school started," she said. "Now the rain's here, so, you know, just hold on to see what happens."