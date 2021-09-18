'We love it': Wet weather returns to Portland metro area

KPTV Image

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time since the middle of June, wet, rainy weather has returned to the Portland area.

"As an Oregonian, it's our time honored treasure to wait in the rain without an umbrella," Alli Weseman of Portland said.

The wet weather is a welcome sight for most, even if it means having to wait in the rain.

"Oh, we love it, like to see the ground getting wet again and all the trees we're enjoying it," Rob Hart said.

The weather is a welcome sight for the couple, but this puts a damper on outdoor dining for some local restaurants.

"For us, we've lost eight tables which is a big deal," Nancy Jansen, Zelle's owner in southeast Portland, said.

Jensen said she's still hopeful people will keep coming for breakfast and brunch.

"It was a tough winter for sure, summer was great and we've definitely been slowing down since school started," she said. "Now the rain's here, so, you know, just hold on to see what happens."

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.