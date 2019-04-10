‘We Love You Jusuf Nurkic’: Blazers fans donate for billboard in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fans of the Portland Trail Blazers raised more than $10,000 for a billboard to support injured center Jusuf Nurkic.
The billboard went up this week at Northeast Weidler Street and Victoria Avenue, just a short distance from the Moda Center.
It says, “We Love You Jusuf Nurkic,” and is “From all your fans in Rip City.”
The starting center for the Blazers went down with a severe leg injury during a game late last month.
The team reported Nurkic had successful surgery after sustaining compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula.
The fan who organized the online crowdfunding campaign for the billboard, Al Nelson, told FOX 12 last month that he wanted to show the “Bosnian Beast” some love.
The GoFundMe account had raised more than $11,500 by Wednesday. Nelson posted on the page that 100 percent of the leftover proceeds would go to the Boys & Girls Club.
The billboard is set to be at its current location for a month, and then moved down the street for another two weeks.
The Blazers play their regular season finale Wednesday night, before heading to the playoffs.
