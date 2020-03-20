PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people in the metro area are staying home and staying off public transportation.
TriMet said 140,000 fewer people rode with them on Wednesday, compared to the weekday average from February.
“We miss you, but thank you for not riding,” TriMet posted on Facebook. “You're keeping the Portland region safer. And for those of you who still have to ride – there's plenty of room to spread out and social distance.
TriMet temporarily shifted some MAX trains to single-vehicle trains, as opposed to two-car trains, on Friday, but changed back due to concerns of overcrowding.
TriMet crews are disinfecting the touchpoints on buses, MAX and WES trains and LIFT paratransit vehicles nightly. Crews are also wiping down the main touchpoints at rail stations and transit centers daily, including Hop validators, ticket machines, pay phones, elevator doors and elevator buttons.
Workers are doing some additional light cleaning on trains moving through downtown Portland during the weekdays, picking up litter, using sanitizing wipes in some areas and dealing with any messes or spills. This was planned before COVID-19 was reported in our area and is a pilot program.
For their safety, workers are not cleaning while a train is moving.
TriMet encourages those who do ride public transportation to practice appropriate social distancing.
For more, go to trimet.org.
