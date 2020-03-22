TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A 34-year-old Tigard who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday says she has a message for anyone who isn’t taking the pandemic seriously.
“We need to stay home to protect those people, we’re fighting every day for our weakest most vulnerable population,” she said. “It’s not just about our health. It’s about us helping others. We need to stop being selfish and stay home.”
Caitlin said she started having trouble breathing a few days ago and took the test on Saturday. Twenty-four hours later-a lot faster than many other people who have waited weeks, even days-she tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Caitlin, she got the virus from her 28-year-old brother who has no idea how he got sick. He thinks it may have happened when he went out to dinner with friends.
Caitlin says everyone right now needs to pay close attention to how they feel and urges anyone who feels off to stay home. She says she’s incredibly lucky because she can work from home, has insurance and lots of family to help her out.
For now, she’s struggling with pain, fever and has trouble breathing.
“This is not just the flu; I’ve had the flu,” she said. “I can’t walk up a flight of stairs without keeling over because I can’t breathe.”
Caitlin and her brother are staying at home in quarantine.
(1) comment
Thank you, Caitlin. I am sorry you got infected and I appreciate your dedication to preventing the spreading of this virus.
