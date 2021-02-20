'We never thought it would be out this long': Milwaukie family has been without power for week after winter storm

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – It's been a week since the worst of the winter storm hit, which means there are people across the Willamette Valley who have been without power for a week. At this point, there are still more than 50,000 PGE customers without power.
"There was some kind of explosion right over the top of his house, and he came out, said the transformer blew, and that was it. Haven't had power since," Sean August said.
The August family lives off Southeast Hill Road in Milwaukie, and they've been without power since last Friday.
"We never thought it would be out this long," August said. "We're fortunate enough to have two gas fireplaces. One night we slept in the living room, and the next night we slept in the bedroom that has the other fireplace."
He said some of their neighbors have had their power restored, but so far, they've been left with unanswered questions.
"We're not getting any kind of real definite answer of when we are going to get power back, so after we're done here, I have to get gas for the generator," August said.
In the meantime, the Augusts and their next-door neighbors are relying on one generator for the necessities until the power comes back on.
"My brother lent us a generator, so we plugged in our garage fridge, our chest freezer our here and gave some power to the neighbors," August said.
