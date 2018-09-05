'We're here to make sure licensees succeed': Washington State board perform compliance checks on dispensaries

WASHINGTON (KPTV) - At least three times a year, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board sends minors into dispensaries to check if someone lets them stay there or even sells to them.
FOX 12 got the chance to ride along with the board during one of its recent checks. The minor went to the Vancouver dispensary, Herbery.
"Sometimes they can do up to 10 or 12 a day, sometimes less, depending on what occurs at each check," Lt. Marvin Madtson with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board said.
They're called compliance checks.
"Our goal is really for compliance checks, is just to make sure people are being compliant and licensees are being compliant," Lt. Madtson said.
The check at Herbery goes just how Lt. Madtson expects it to go.
"They told me that I'm not the age and that I'm not allowed to be on the premise and I need to leave," the minor told FOX 12.
Lt. Madtson said thankfully, this is the usual outcome in his enforcement area that includes six Washington counties, like Clark and Cowlitz.
In the last year, he said the board did 95 checks. Teens were sold marijuana three times, making the compliance rate almost 97%. He said the compliance rate for liquor stores is closer to the mid 80's.
"A lot of the marijuana locations are using technology to help them so they're using scanners to kind of confirm what they can do with their human abilities," he said. "With liquor license locations, there's more, they tend to be busier locations, there's not as many locations that are using technology to help them."
Throughout the day, FOX 12 followed the minor to 4 dispensaries. Each check, played out the same way.
"They also told me I wasn't allowed to be on the premise and that I have to leave," the minor said.
We caught up with the General Manager of Main Street Marijuana right after the shop passed its compliance check.
"I am not surprised," Amy Gardner from Main Street said. "We have a very solid door staff."
She said the employee who sends the minor away even gets a hundred bucks.
"I like the incentive, because it makes them feel like they're doing a good job, that they've done exactly what they expect of them," she said.
Lt. Madtson said failing a check can have steep consequences.
"We have two different violations that could happen," he said. "So there's a violation of a minor frequenting a restricted location, which is the business itself, and then we have the violation of an actual sale."
An actual sale is a felony in Washington and could mean criminal charges for the person who sold to the minor. The shop owner isn't off the hook either.
"For a first-time offense, there's either a choice for a fine or a license suspension and then it kind of goes from there," he said.
Lt. Madtson said at the end of the day, the board wants dispensaries to pass its checks.
"We don't want people to feel like, okay, this was really a shady operation," Lt. Madtson said.
He said the minors they use are anywhere from 18 to 20 years old. He said they also must show their real state-issued ID and look their age.
"We're not trying to catch someone, we're not trying to trick someone into making a mistake," Lt. Madtson said. "We're here to make sure licensees succeed."
If a shop fails a check multiple times it can eventually lose its license.
The last sale to a teen in Lt. Madtson's enforcement area was in January.
