PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees for people who adopt cats ages 1 and older this month.
Starting Saturday, all adult cats will be available for adoption for $15, according to OHS.
Close
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
Starting Saturday, these cats and more will be available for adoption at OHS for $15. See all the adult cats available for a reduced adoption fee through June 16 on OHS’s
website.
OHS says it is offering the reduced price through June 16 so they can help kittens and cats from other shelters across the region.
All adopters will also receive a free bag of cat litter while supplies last, according to OHS.
All adoptions from OHS include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, and one month of pet insurance for Oregon residents. OHS on their
website has a list of cats and other animals currently available for adoption.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.