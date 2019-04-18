COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Authorities continue to investigate Justin DeRosier’s death, the Cowlitz County deputy shot and killed Saturday night.
As a community processes his loss, so does the family of Brian Butts, the suspected killer of Deputy DeRosier.
Butts was shot and killed by Kelso police Sunday night.
“It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy that never should have happened, and the fact that it’s happened again is beyond the pale,” said Melissa Gavin, the aunt of Brian Butts.
Gavin is also the aunt of Daniel Butts, the man who was convicted of shooting and killing Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in 2011.
“We're not monsters. I feel, we feel so awful for the DeRosier family, just like we feel for the Painter family, and it goes on and on and on. We wanted to put this behind us, but it just seems like fate isn’t going to let us yet.”
Gavin tells FOX 12 it’s not just Daniel who battled mental health issues.
“Honestly, all of us have. Everyone in our family has struggled with either depression or something,” she said. “We just feel awful, awful. That’s it - awful. And we can’t make it right, but we didn’t hold the gun. Don’t attack us for it.”
Gavin says they want to stand with the community, but it’s been an impossible challenge.
“People need to understand that this not only affected them and the community just like it did with Daniel and the community. It’s devastated our family,” said Gavin.
Brian and Daniel Butts’ mother, Gavin says, raised two other children with severe mental illness.
She says they feel horrible and is begging for the community to stop all the hate towards their family.
