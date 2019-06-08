HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro police sergeant helped reunite a fawn with her mother Saturday morning.
The sergeant responded to Dairy Creek Park around 11 a.m. after a concerned community member called the police department and reported the animal had been separated from her mother.
The sergeant contacted a local vet, who told him to transport the fawn to their facility using a jacket, so as to avoid putting human scent on it.
The fawn was evaluated at the vet facility, given a clean bill of health and returned to her mother at the park, according to police. Officers believe the fawn is a newborn and say it is likely only one or two days old.
The police department says this is a good reminder to not touch or transport any animal if it appears in distress. They say people should instead call police to come and assess the situation and provide transport to a veterinary office if necessary.
