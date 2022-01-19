PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Almost every business or industry is facing a labor shortage right now, including nonprofits.

Allie Roth is the President and Founder of With Love Oregon.

“With Love serves kids in foster care, ages zero to six, and we give them dignity toys, clothing and a variety of things to support their journey,” said Roth.

In the past year, she said they’ve grown 20%. One reason, kids are back in school. Roth said suspected abuse is being reported more.

“It’s tricky, because ideally we would work our way out of a job, right,” said Roth. “In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have any kids in foster care.”

But With Love’s growth is coupled with a worker shortage, something many industries are dealing with right now.

“When we’re posting jobs, we have a lot of entry level jobs, which we normally had a lot of application for, and we just had less people applying,” she said.

“Workforce shortages at other areas mean an inconvenience,” said David Thompson. “At non-profits, it means a crisis.”

Thompson is the Vice President of Public Policy with the National Council of Nonprofits.

“Charitable nonprofits, when there is a workforce shortage, there’s a waiting list, and we know the examples in the Pacific Northwest of people waiting a month to get into a domestic violence shelter,” he said. “We’re talking life and death stuff here.”

A December report from the National Council of Nonprofits credits burnout, lack of accessible childcare and pay as major reasons for the shortage. In the report, an Oregon human service provider shared, “Our frontline workers are exhausted and under stress, which is amplified by the fact that they don’t earn a living wage.”

“For-profits typically can raise wages and they can raise prices to pay for,” said Thompson. “Governments can allocate new resources and paid bonuses, hikes in wages and bonuses.”

“Charitable nonprofits typically can’t do that,” Thompson continued. “Major reason, most of the services that they’re providing to the public were done on behalf of governments and are bound by fixed contracts.”

For Roth, she said they mostly rely on fundraising and donor money.

“And so, for us, culture is such an important fit and having people that are attracted to our mission are so critical,” Roth said. “But also, money speaks and so when other places just have more funding than we do, I think that can be a really tricky situation.”

Thompson said a lot can be done to help nonprofits, from federal, state and local levels. He said if someone has a passion for a nonprofit’s mission in their community, they can donate. He said anything, big or small, helps.