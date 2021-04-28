We still believe in it long-term': Development group invests millions of dollars to revive downtown Portland area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As downtown Portland businesses continue to struggle with the dual economic impacts of the pandemic and rioting, there are some signs of optimism.
Downtown Development Group recently spent several million dollars to purchase several properties that makeup almost the entirety of a city block in the Pearl District.
The hefty investment is a gamble on the city's beleaguered core bouncing back.
"Obviously, Portland's had some setbacks. Some we're not going to get out of it overnight, but we still believe in it long-term," said Goodman.
Goodman said it's hard to estimate when a downtown renaissance might happen, but already some businesses are reporting signs of life and optimism.
"During the day, the foot traffic is up, during the day there are positive experiences of activities happening, retails sales are up for many, and there's a sense of hope," said Amy Lewin, a spokesperson for the Portland Business Alliance.
To really get downtown Portland back on its feet, Goodman said there's work to be done, both in terms of cleaning up and cracking down on crime.
"There's no doubt there needs to be some reforms within the police bureau or police bureaus in general, especially profiling and so on, but the answer isn't to what they're doing now, which is having less police," said Goodman. "You can't be putting park rangers out there with whistles and expecting the murder rate and the crime rate to go down. We need to have appropriate police."
Goodman said he hopes city leaders will work together to make the changes that will bring Portland's downtown core back to life.
(3) comments
They will write this off as a very costly mistake.
You know when you mention someone, in this case 'Goodman' you usually put their first and last name, then call them by their last. Basic reporting.
We need to unseat our idiot mayor, DA and governor if want Portland to have any chance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.