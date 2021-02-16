"We still have months of work ahead of us," Arborists assess, begin cleaning up tree damage from snow and ice storm

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cleaning up all of the tree damage from this storm will likely take months, according to one Portland arborist.
City crews and tree care companies have their hands full, working nonstop.
"I was here, I saw it go down, and it was quite impressive, and it woke up almost everyone in the neighborhood," Sue Bean-Portinga said.
The tree just outside her home on Southeast 53rd, limbs heavy with ice, snapped, falling into the street.
"I had little arrows on the garbage cans, at least on this side, at least telling people to go to the left," Bean-Portinga said.
Since the storm began, the Portland Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Division has had about 500 emergency calls for trees and limbs; the team prioritizes impacts to emergency routes and major roadways.
With many Portlanders' yards also a mess, that's where certified arborists like Mark Granger with Honl Tree Care come in.
"Right now, we're just moving as fast we can to even see everything that's on the ground, let alone get out there and actually work on it," he said. "With 300 tree care companies in the city, we still have months of work ahead of us to clean up the storm damage."
He's working all day and into the night giving damage estimates on everything from broken limbs to trees fallen into garages and parts of houses.
He says even some of the older, stronger trees were no match to this storm.
"It feels good to be helping out," Granger said.
If you need to report to the City of Portland any fallen trees or limbs blocking major roadways, you can call 503-823-TREE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.