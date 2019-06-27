SALEM, OR (KPTV) - It’s been a week since Oregon Senate Republicans dubbed, the Oregon Eleven, left the state in a last-ditch effort to keep a controversial climate change bill from passing.
Democrats have said House Bill 2020, which would put a cap on greenhouse gas emissions is dead. But, Republicans still have not returned to the senate chambers.
“We all have trust issues,” Peggy Boquist said, the wife of Republican Senator Brian Boquist, one of the absent lawmakers.
Shortly after the Republicans left the state, Governor Kate Brown ordered Oregon State Police troopers to find them and force them back to the capitol.
“They’ve been weaponized. They’re following their orders,” Peggy said.
In response to the Governor’s orders, Senator Boquist publicly stated if OSP were to go after him without a warrant, the agency should send “bachelors” and “heavily armed” troopers.
The lawmaker, who is also a military veteran, was heavily criticized for the comment. Although Peggy does not deny her husband said it, she did defend him.
“My husband might have overreacted to that, but I do not know a sane person that would want to submit to being arrested without a warrant.”
Peggy also insists Brian and his Republican colleagues were threatened by the Executive Branch and Democrats before fleeing the state.
“If you walk out again we will have you in leg irons, handcuffs, chained to your desk in an orange jumper.”
Peggy said she learned of the threat shortly after Senate Republicans ended their first walkout of the 2019 legislative session in May, though she clarified it did not come directly from Governor Kate Brown.
After the Republican Caucus staged its second senate boycott, Senate President Peter Courtney announced each of the senators would be fined $500, every day they miss a floor session.
“He’s already lost his salary because we don’t get paid very much here and no one is in this job for that,” Peggy said, who works as a legislative assistant within her husband’s administration.
The fines are not the only pressure the Oregon Eleven have faced from those who want them to return to the capitol. According to Peggy, since leaving, her husband has received two threatening letters.
The first, she says, was sent to her family’s rural mailbox.
“I gave that to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.”
The sheriff’s office has confirmed to FOX 12 it is investigating. According to a spokesperson, the Boquist family received a letter from an unidentified person, who stated a “potential act of violence” toward the senator.
“I can’t even repeat it, the vitriol and the disgusting language,” Peggy said.
She claims, another threatening letter addressed to her husband was sent to his office at the state capitol. She says, she handed it over to the Oregon State Police. OSP confirms it is investigating the case.
Despite these threats and thousands of dollars in fines, the senators have not returned to the senate chambers.
In a public statement released Wednesday, the leader of the Republican Caucus, Sen. Herman Baertschiger, insisted they will not come back until they have been assured HB 2020 will not pass.
Thursday, Democrats continued to insist the bill is dead.
“I think the senate president made it clear from the podium the house bill isn’t moving forward this session,” Senator Sara Gelser said. According to her, “there is nothing else we can do besides say that.”
Sen. Gelser, who represents Oregon Senate District eight, says both parties need to put politics aside, so the legislature can finish voting on important policy and budget bills before Sunday night’s deadline.
“If the bills die, if the budgets don’t pass, there will be one reason and one reason only that that happened,” Sen. Gelser said. “That will be because 11 people decided to walk out the door rather than delivering on the promise we all made to Oregonians.”
Peggy disagrees and is standing by her husband’s decision to leave the state.
“He’s doing something that constitutionally can stop something that’s egregious to our district.”
When FOX 12 spoke with Peggy Thursday afternoon and she confirmed her husband is still in Idaho.
The Oregon legislature only needs two Republican senators to return to the capitol to have a quorum. It is still unclear whether they will be back before Sunday’s deadline.
FOX 12 reached out to minority party leaders for comment but the request was denied. But, Peggy said, “We’re going to stop this bill or die trying.”
