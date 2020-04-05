SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Families in the Salem area shared their appreciation for front line responders on Sunday by holding a convoy.
The line of cars and trucks wound its way by fire stations, police stations and hospitals.
Many of those in the convoy honked horns and waved flags and banners.
“We love seeing events like this. People come out for events like this to show appreciation for what we’re doing. It’s our day job but at the same time we just enjoy seeing the interaction with the community and seeing that they appreciate us. We enjoy being there for them,” said firefighter paramedic Aaron Kennen.
Convoy organizer Teri Lopes told FOX 12, “We want them to know they are not forgotten. They’re not alone in this… We’re all together, right? We’re all together.”
In addition to the places visited, people at Sunday’s event say they’re also thankful to those on the retail side for all of their hard work as well.
