TURNER, OR (KPTV) - A 7-and-1 record with a home playoff game on Saturday afternoon against Baker, that's on the table for the Cascade Cougars.
"We want to win a state title,” Senior Linebacker Raymond Pasay said.
Turner is tight.
“All of these kids came here and have been together since Kindergarten,” Pasay said.
Cascade High is 7-and-1 earning an eight seed in the 4A state playoffs.
"I take a lot of pride being a Cougar just because all of these guys are family,” said Pasay.
Pasay is playing with a club after busting his right-hand during practice earlier in the season.
“Everybody helps me get dressed. I can't tie my shoes. Can't do my straps. Can't put this on, my coach put it on for me today. It's tough. I can put my clothes on so it's not that weird,” he said.
Pasay's unique journey to Turner began in the 6th grade.
"I got paired as his shadow. So he came, didn't know who he was. We bonded I guess right away,” Senior Center Westin Nelson said.
The Cougars last won it all when the class of 2020 was in the 8th grade, the year Pasay returned for good.
"One day in 8th grade I got called into the counseling office again, they were like, ‘Raymond is back’. I went told all of my friends and we met him in the counseling office. It was a pretty cool experience,” said Nelson.
Pasay is now more than a shadow, he's now a roommate with teammate Nelson.
"I picked him up from his apartment a couple of times at his cousins house and just brought him to my house. My mom and him bonded right away," Nelson said.
“I told them what was going on. Not like if I could stay with them or anything but they welcomed me and I obviously accepted it. They are like family to me. It feels good just to know that they want me there, or at least it seems like it. I hope so!" Pasay said.
The first team all-league middle linebacker is fully embraced in Cougar country in this is second season with the football program.
"It just feels good that people want me somewhere,” Pasay said.
Wanted badly by head coach Brandon Bennett, the Willamette University Hall of Famer, after a knee injury soured Pasay's love for the game his junior year.
“It shows how much our coaches care. It just makes me feel like a family and makes me feel like I am wanted here,” Pasay said.
Now, the Cougs want a second state title since 1980.
