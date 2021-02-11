WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An employee at a Cedar Hills restaurant got a big surprise from her first customer of the day on Wednesday.
The server at Bargarten Bavarian Social Haus found a $21.95 check on one of the outdoor tables, along with a $2,000 tip added to it.
The restaurant, located at 2905 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard, had been closed since early December, and this was a surprise "welcome back."
"He left and all the sudden the server came up, and gathered all of us and showed it, and we were all blown away. It was incredible, and I personally thank him," said Rene Briede, Vice President of Operations at Bargarten.
The server had been out of work during the time the restaurant was closed since she tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the tip will be shared with the rest of the staff.
Briede says this just shows how appreciative people are to local places staying in business.
"It's a little overwhelming when your business has been locally-owned for over 50 years, and its been hard on the industry and the family to keep things going and we'll rebound, but it's great to be back in and have the lights on and the stoves hot," Briede said.
Bargarten is open for takeout and limited outdoor dining, but they plan to open for indoor dining when restrictions are lifted in Washington County on Friday.
