BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A team of meteorologists from the National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Battle Ground Monday evening.
They haven't said yet how strong it was.
Check back for updates as we get more information.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A team of meteorologists from the National Weather Service will be in Battle Ground Tuesday to determine whether a tornado touched down there Monday evening.
Video shot by Gary Gerber at about 7:20 p.m. on Monday shows what looked like the forming of a funnel and debris in the air in the north Battle Ground area.
Great video of a likely tornado near Battle Ground, WA at around 7:20 PM. You can clearly see the circulation and debris in the air. Waiting for confirmation from @NWSPortland. pic.twitter.com/yb5hRHXEKt— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 28, 2021
The National Weather Service says videos like Gerber's do indeed suggest this was a real, although, weak tornado. NWS meteorologists also say they could see signs of it on the Doppler radar.
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says it was possibly an EF-0, which is typical for tornados that are seen in the Pacific Northwest. While those types of tornados are considered weak, they can do some damage. Some tree limbs and debris could be seen scattered across roadways Monday night.
A big maple tree came down on Barrie Copeland and Ann Cavanaugh's RV near Northeast 254th and Northeast Cooley. They were in their house when they heard what was happening outdoors.
"We saw it spinning, heard a thump or two but nothing major, and then when she came out to walk the dog she goes, 'Barrie, come down here,'" Copeland explained to FOX 12.
Seeing more damage now in Battle Ground from presumed tornado. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/tnIFC0OlP4— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 28, 2021
Tyler Mode calls himself a storm chaser and is happy because he caught the aerial action on camera Monday night.
"I've been watching the weather for 23 years and have traveled to see it, and to have it happen in your background was pretty impressive," Mode said. "There was one point where I was crossing the road ahead of me and the trees were snapping and you didn't know which way it fall, that was very frightening. Other than that, it was exciting."
Most of the tornados seen in the Pacific Northwest get around EF-0. In 1972, there was an EF-3 tornado that hit Portland and Vancouver. It killed six people and injured 301 others.
NWS meteorologists will arrive to the scene Tuesday morning to conduct at storm survey. They will be looking at the length and width of the path, as well as the strength of the possible tornado.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.